WAVERLEY: The summer camps at Cheema are gearing up for another fun time, and there’s still some open spots available.

Our Pat Healey went to hear all about what is in store for the summer and why parents should sign their children up for their summer camps.

For more information and to find out how to register your child for one of their programs check out: https://www.cheema.ca/

Video by Matt Dagley.

(Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)