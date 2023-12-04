BOSTON, MASS.: With much excitement and anticipation, the Tree for Boston from Stewiacke’s Gourley family was officially turned on at the end of the Boston Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov. 30.

More than 25,000 people, including The Laker News, crowded in at the event grounds near Frog Pond on the Boston Common for the two-hour plus ceremony.

The tree lighting countdown occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m.

It came after several musical performances, and a special appearance by Jennifer Hudson.

The N.S. Tree for Boston in daylight before the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia artists Coig, who have one of their members from Hardwood Lands near Milford, and Halifax’s O’Sound hit the stage bringing Christmas cheer to the crowd getting them excited for the countdown.

Coig got the crowd dancing with one of their songs tapping their feet away on stage.

Premier Tim Houston, along with the Gourley family and other Nova Scotia contingent were in the VIP area near the stage.

Bostonians who The Laker News spoke with say they come out to the tree lighting yearly because its a family tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is our video story as shot and edited by Dagley Media from the event:

ADVERTISEMENT:

A vendor we spoke with also said he loved working the tree lighting every year and it brings in a lot of business.

In fact, it’s such an event that Acadia University Alumni who are from the Boston area planned a get together on the day of the tree lighting. They were going to gather together and then watch the tree lighting.

Nova Scotians were easy to spot in the crowd with their tartan scarves around their necks.

Some Nova Scotians, who now live in New Brunswick, drove down just to take in the tree lighting.

After the tree lighting fireworks exploded beside the tree, capping off the lighting ceremony and event.

Thanks to AEROTEC Engines; Pete’za Perfect; Don McCooeye Royal LePage Atlantic, and Dairy Queen Fall River for sponsoring the video story.