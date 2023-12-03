Lady Tigers earn win, boys fall in Hockey for Food doubleheader

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers hockey teams earned a split in their featured HOCKEY FOR FOOD doubleheader of action on Saturday evening Dec. 2.

The two games saw the Lady Tigers and Boys teams play in back-to-back games at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Lady Tigers beat Tatamagouche 6-1 in an exhibition game, while the boys fell 3-1 to North Nova in a regular season league game.

Admission to the game and donations will go to a local food bank/outreach, the teams announced. There was a lot of items donated to be given to those in need.

In the girls game, Kelsey Brothers notched a hat trick to power the Tigers to victory.

Sheridan MacDonald, Syd Babineau, and Jess Gorman each had a goal apiece.

Carys Sanford and Jade Miller split the goaltending duties between the pipes for Hants East.

No game scoring info was available for the Tigers-North Nova boys hockey game.