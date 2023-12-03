LANTZ: Five different goalscorers found the back of the net for the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins on Friday night in Lantz.

The Penguins rallied from a 2-1 deficit after the first period against the Eskasoni Eagles to earn a 5-2 victory before the home crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey league game was the second last home contest for the Pens before the Christmas break.

Captain Brody Fraser, along with Davis Cooper, Logan Durno, Hayden Tamm, and Noah Comeau all had the tallies for the Penguins.

Nick Veinot supplied three assists in the victory. He now has 22 points in 16 games played to sit third in team scoring.

Jayson Hanson had two assists.

Single helpers went to Ryan Langlois; Devin Meagher; Logan Durno; Noah Comeau; and Morgan Lake.

Marcus Pettipas stopped 19 of 21 pucks sent his way.

Eskasoni goalie Andrew Burke was peppered with 47 shots, stopping 42 in the loss.

Three of East Hants’ goals came with the man advantage during the game.

The Pens were scheduled to face Valley on Dec. 3 in West Hants.

East Hants next plays Brookfield on home ice on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. It will be their last home game before the break. They face Capstone Colts on Dec. 9 and then are off until Jan. 12.