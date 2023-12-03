ENFIELD: Wanda Leese of Enfield returned home from the NAPF Bench Press championship in Mexico City with a gold medal in her age and weight category.

We talked with Wanda about her success, the training involved that she does at ADAPT Fitness/Renew Health in Elmsdale, and the reaction from the community to her medaling as a member of Team Canada.

Wanda also shows Pat how bench pressing is does and grades him on if he has what it takes to do bench pressing.

Pat and Wanda share a laugh at a question asked during the video interview. (Dagley Media photo)

Here is the video story as shot/edited by Dagley Media:

The NAPF gold medal that Wanda Leese won. (Dagley Media photo)