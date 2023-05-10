Waterloo Hawks nab Fall River’s Allison in USHL draft

WATERLOO, IA.: A Fall River hockey player heard his name called in Phase 1 of the United States Hockey League (USHL) on May 2.

Drew Allison, who calls Fall River home with his family and recently represented N.S. at the Canada Games in PEI in men’s hockey, was selected by the Waterloo Blackhawks.

He was one of nine players the Hawks took in Phase 1 of the draft.

The second Phase happened May 3 the day after Allison was drafted.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Allison, a defenceman from the South Kent Selects Academy, was taken in the sixth round, 77th overall by the Blackhawks.

Phase 1 in the draft were for players born in 2007, and some of those selected may appear at Waterloo’s home rink, Young Arena, as soon as the 2023-24 season, most will be part of the team down the road a year or two.

Phase II provides teams the opportunity to choose from a broader pool of players who will be likely candidates to play in the league during the 2023/24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At South Kent Academy, the left shooting defenceman, who wears no. 22, had seven goals and 26 assists in 55 games played for the Selects in 2022-2023.

Allison, who is listed at five-foot-11, 161 pounds on Elite Prospects, also suited up with the Bedford Bandits (Barons) in the N.S. U-15 Hockey League in 2021-2022 where he tallied six goals and 26 assists in 32 games.

He also accumulated 62 penalty minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Besides the U15 team at South Kent, Allison played in five games with their U-16 team where he recorded no points.

Allison is one of the Nova Scotians who are expected to hear their name called during the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft this June.