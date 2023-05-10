Wilkin finishes impressive rookie season with NW Girls hockey

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.: A female hockey player from Waverley had an impressive rookie campaign playing prep school hockey south of the border.

Hilary Wilkin, a former Lockview High student, strapped on the skates for her first season of prep-school hockey in the Junior Women’s Hockey League in the New York area.

Wilkin notched 19 goals and 38 assists in 79 games at the U-19 level with the Northwood Girls Hockey Huskies based out of Lake Placid, N.Y. during the season.

Hilary Wilkin helped HNS to a medal at the Challenge Cup. (Submitted photo)

She said the highlights of her season were with the girls program winning the Northwood invitational and making the JWGHL championship game.

In that final, the NW Girls fell in a close one 3-2, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of a great season, said Wilkin.

Wilkin said winning a gold medal with Hockey Nova Scotia at the Atlantic Challenge Cup was also a highlight of her 2022-2023 season.