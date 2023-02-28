CHARLOTTETOWN: It’s go time for the six athletes from the Fall River/East Hants area competing during week two at the 2023 Canada Games in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Action kicks off in cross country skiing at Mark Arendz Ski Park in Brookvale, about half an hour drive from Charlottetown.

Emma Archibald, Grace McIntyre and Jack MacMillan will all get to hit the snow at the ski park in their respective races. The exact time each will compete was not available when we posted this.

Martin Vissers of Lantz will get his Games started in the Slopestyle race, also at Mark Arendz Ski Park. He will then compete March 4 in Big Air.

Later Tuesday, Beaver Bank’s Sierra Eshouzadeh will be part of history as girls boxing makes its debut in the Canada Games, and she will get to fight a match.

Boxing events are taking place all week up at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

Eshouzadeh is set to fight in action starting at 6 p.m. The exact time of her bout was not known at the time we posted this.

Meanwhile, Caroline Hilton from the Waverley area is set to wear the Bluenose colours as she hits the Giant Slalom course at Crabbe Mountain in N.B.

Hilton, and other competitors in Alpine Skiing, will race at Crabbe Mountain until Friday.

That’s when they head to PEI for the ski cross race on Sunday, the final day of competition at the 2023 Canada Games.