PHOTOS: N.S. nip Alberta in thrilling Canada Games female hockey game

CHARLOTTETOWN: Rhyah Stewart was solid in net and Sam Taylor scored the shootout winner as Team Nova Scotia nipped Alberta 3-2 to open their action in week two of the 2023 Canada Games in PEI.

Through almost two full periods the teams had been equal ins core, although Alberta was dominating at one point in the shot clock but Stewart was tall and made the saves she had to keep things squared.

But with 1:26 left in the middle period, Hayden Lilly evaded the attention of Alberta defenders and was sprung with a pass by Ava Shearer.

Lilly skated in unobstructed to the Alberta net and wired the puck behind the goalie blowing the roof off MacLauchlan Arena as the mostly N.S. crowd erupted. They had been on the edge of erupting into excitement through the two periods in a very exciting game.

Rhyah Stewart makes a stop in the shootout.

A Team NS defender heads up the ice with the puck.

The third period saw the teams trade goals, as Alberta would tie 1-1 before going up 2-1 on N.S.

Bluenoser Sam Morrison got the game even for the Kori Cheverie-coached N.S. squad shortly after and the two teams played scoreless after that through the rest of the third and overtime.

In the shootout, Stewart was on her game stopping all the Alberta shooters, while N.S. scored on two chances, with Taylor credited with the winner. Jessica MacKinnon also scored.

Another big save by Stewart.

Stewart stopped 33 of 35 shots sent her way, while Alberta goalie Kate Holan stopped 21 of 23 during regulation and overtime.

N.S. now regroups to face Ontario on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

A fight for position.

An NS player carries the puck.

Head coach Kori Cheverie eyes the play.

Here is Hayden Lilly’s goal as it happened in photos we took: