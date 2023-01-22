BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank football player will be donning the colours of the Mount Allison Mounties next September.

The Atlantic University Sport (AUS)-based Mounties announced the news of Cohen Wride’s commitment on their Facebook page on Jan. 21.

Wride was recently named team MVP for the Lockview High Dragons football team when they held their awards banquet at the Waverley Legion.

The receiver played with Team Nova Scotia last summer, winning gold at the Atlantic Bowl.

During his senior year with Lockview High, he was receiver, DB, and kicker playing both sides of the ball.

Wride finished the year with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He signed his Letter of Intent on Dec 7, 2022, with Mount Allison as a receiver.

He plans on taking Bachelor of Commerce Degree.