Featured News

Youth arrested by RCMP after robbery in Eastern Passage

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

June 18, 2026 , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

EASTERN PASSAGE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has arrested two youths following a robbery in Eastern Passage.   

On June 9, at approximately 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier, at 7 p.m., in a park in the 700 block of Caldwell Rd. Officers learned that two youths confronted another youth. 

One of the suspects produced a BB gun and stole a vape from the victim.

The suspect also threatened the victim in an attempt to prevent them from reporting the incident to police.

No one was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On June 10, officers arrested one of the youths and transported the individual to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment. 

Officers seized BB pellets and a carbon dioxide canister for a BB gun from the youth’s backpack. 

The youth was later released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Provincial Court at a later date.

On June 17, officers arrested the second youth.  This youth remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Provincial Court on June 18.

File #: 26-89501

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

News

Funding to support farms affected by drought

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Town of Lunenburg to hold special council meeting on Monday evening

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Chender calls for federal deal to lower housing costs and reduce Halifax traffic

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Youth arrested by RCMP after robbery in Eastern Passage

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Funding to support farms affected by drought

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Town of Lunenburg to hold special council meeting on Monday evening

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Chender calls for federal deal to lower housing costs and reduce Halifax traffic

June 18, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing