Youth arrested by RCMP after robbery in Eastern Passage

EASTERN PASSAGE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has arrested two youths following a robbery in Eastern Passage.

On June 9, at approximately 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier, at 7 p.m., in a park in the 700 block of Caldwell Rd. Officers learned that two youths confronted another youth.

One of the suspects produced a BB gun and stole a vape from the victim.

The suspect also threatened the victim in an attempt to prevent them from reporting the incident to police.

No one was injured.

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On June 10, officers arrested one of the youths and transported the individual to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment.

Officers seized BB pellets and a carbon dioxide canister for a BB gun from the youth’s backpack.

The youth was later released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Youth Provincial Court at a later date.

On June 17, officers arrested the second youth. This youth remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Provincial Court on June 18.

File #: 26-89501