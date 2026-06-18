Funding to support farms affected by drought

HALIFAX: The federal and provincial governments are together committing up to $25 million to help Nova Scotia livestock and wild blueberry producers recover from the impacts of the severe drought last year.



“Nova Scotia farmers and producers faced an extremely difficult year as a result of last summer’s drought,” said Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture.

“We have been working closely with industry and producers throughout this situation, and this funding will help operations recover and continue contributing to Nova Scotia’s food supply and rural economy.”



The drought was one of the worst in generations, creating significant financial pressures for farms across the province.

This new targeted support under the AgriRecovery framework will help address impacts beyond those covered by existing programs.

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AgriRecovery is a federal-provincial-territorial disaster relief framework that helps agricultural producers manage the extraordinary costs associated with recovering from disaster situations and resuming business operations.



Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will contribute 60 per cent of eligible program costs, up to $15 million, with the Province contributing 40 per cent, up to $10 million.



This initiative is one part of the Province’s response to the drought and complements existing supports. Producers will be advised when applications open.



Quotes:

“The extreme drought conditions in 2025 created significant challenges for producers in Nova Scotia. We understand that support is needed to continue to grow and build resilience across our agriculture sector.

“This additional assistance through the AgriRecovery framework will help to ensure producers can access critical funding.”

— Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

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“Last year’s drought hit our farms hard, and those impacts are still being felt on operations across Nova Scotia today. Farmers have been carrying these losses and making difficult decisions for months, so this funding will provide important assistance as they continue their recovery.

“We are pleased to see this program respond to those needs and provide support to eligible producers across the province.”

— Alicia King, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture



Quick Facts:

– dairy, beef, sheep and wild blueberry producers were identified through an AgriRecovery assessment as experiencing significant extraordinary drought-related costs

– livestock and wild blueberry sectors generate about $315 million annually in farm cash receipts in Nova Scotia

– AgriRecovery initiatives are cost-shared on a 60/40 basis between the federal government and participating provinces or territories, as outlined under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership