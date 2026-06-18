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Town of Lunenburg to hold special council meeting on Monday evening

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ByPat Healey

June 18, 2026 , , , ,
Special council meeting notice for the Town of Lunenburg. (Submitted photo)

LUNENBURG: The Town of Lunenburg Council has called a Special Council Meeting for Monday, June 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is for Council to receive legal advice.

Under the Municipal Government Act, Council must first meet in public and pass a motion before moving into a closed session.

As a result, the public portion of the meeting is expected to be brief before Council moves into the private session.

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While Council may discuss certain confidential matters in a closed session as permitted by legislation, Council decisions are generally made in public meetings.

Due to the nature of the meeting, it will not be livestreamed.

The meeting agenda is available here:

https://townoflunenburg.ca/council-meetings/council-2026/2026-council-and-cotw-agendas-minutes/2210-06-22-2026-special-council-meeting-agenda/file.html

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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