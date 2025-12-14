$1 million donation invests in simulation, learning in delivery of emergency care at IWK

Ashley Thebault, Simulation Consultant and Jeff Nakhaie, Medical Simulation Technical Specialist, IWK Health (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX/LOWER SACKVILLE: The IWK Foundation is proud to celebrate a $1 million donation from the Kenneth and Dorothy Rowe Foundation towards the Emergency Simulation and Learning Program in the redeveloped Emergency Department (ED) at the IWK.

This new Emergency Department will be among the leading pediatric emergency departments in North America.

The IWK Foundation, together with its generous community of donors, is privileged to partner with IWK Health and the Province of Nova Scotia on this transformative redevelopment.

As the only pediatric trauma centre east of Quebec, simulation is a critical part of the delivery of care at the IWK, especially in an emergency department setting.

It replicates learning and ampliﬁes authentic emergency care scenarios, providing guided experiences for health care professionals to develop their knowledge, skills, and approaches.

“The IWK stands as a beacon of hope and excellence, delivering world-class care to children and families throughout our region,” said Kenneth Rowe, Executive Chairman, IMP Group. “We are incredibly proud to support today’s healthcare learners—and those for generations to come.

“We believe deeply in the power of education, especially through simulation and hands-on learning. It is an honour to invest in the future of our children and youth, right here at home.”

Within the new IWK Emergency Department, a dedicated classroom will serve as a dynamic hub for teaching, learning, and innovation. One of its most unique features is the ability to video conference directly from the trauma resuscitation room, enabling real-time collaboration and knowledge sharing among healthcare providers.

This powerful technology enhances the educational experience by offering learners a front-row seat to clinical scenarios.

The classroom will also be equipped with livestreaming capabilities, allowing participants to observe and engage in real-life situations as they unfold.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous donation from the Kenneth and Dorothy Rowe Foundation. You are continuing your legacy of giving back to the IWK and your community,” says Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation.

“This thoughtful gift not only supports the dedicated care teams and learners of today but also helps nurture our future leaders of tomorrow.

“Your investment in education and healthcare will have a lasting impact on our community. Thank you for believing in the IWK.”

Thanks to this generous donation, IWK Health will acquire two state-of-the-art patient simulators, marking a transformative leap in pediatric and newborn training.

This breakthrough technology allows healthcare teams to practice complex scenarios with an unprecedented level of realism.

“This focus on simulation and learning reinforces the IWK’s role as a teaching organization and direct connection with Dalhousie University,” says LeeAnn Larocque, Acting Vice President Clinical Care & Chief Nurse Executive.

“Regular simulation training helps healthcare providers maintain essential skills and competencies, offering real-time feedback and opportunities to improve. Thank you, Kenneth and Dorothy Rowe, for believing in the power of education.

“Your support helps ensure that knowledge, skill, and compassion continue to grow—ultimately improving care for patients and communities across the Maritimes.”

During emergency situations, the signiﬁcance of simulation learning goes beyond individual skill development. It plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration among interdisciplinary teams.

By practicing their roles during simulated emergencies, teams gain invaluable experience in mitigating potential crises, offering insights into design decisions, and contributing valuable input for continuous improvement. In emergencies, where every second counts, this training can be truly lifesaving.

Simulation learning is indispensable in shaping the future of healthcare delivery at the IWK. This critical investment from the Kenneth and Dorothy Rowe Foundation will help ensure the IWK remains at the forefront of pediatric care—delivering leading-edge emergency treatment to patients and families across the Maritimes.