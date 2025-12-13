Four arrested for firearm, extortion offences in Stewiacke, Shubenacadie

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE/STEWIACKE: Four people have been arrested and charged following incidents in Stewiacke and Shubenacadie on Dec. 11 that resulted in the commission of extortion.

A 19-year-old Musquodoboit Valley man; a youth; a 47-year-old Truro man; and a 36-year-old Shubenacadie woman were all arrested as part of the investigation that began in Colchester County.

Police found two of the people at a Stewiacke gas station, arresting them there and concluded with two others arrested at a residence on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie.

The arrests in Shubenacadie came after police shutdown part of Hwy 2 in that area (the 2700 block to just before East Hants Pizza) due to the ongoing arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On December 11 at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a report that four people, one in possession of a firearm, attended a property in Green Creek and demanded money from a group of people in the house.

Two of the people at the property were then directed into a vehicle with two of the four suspects and made to drive to an ATM for more money.

Officers located the vehicle at a gas station in Stewiacke.

Two people were safely arrested, a 19-year-old Musquodoboit Valley man and a youth.

The victims did not report injuries. The firearm previously observed was not in the vehicle at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Investigators identified the two other suspects and safely arrested the man and woman at a residence on Hwy. 2 in Shubenacadie at approximately noon.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at this residence and seized items supporting the investigation.

Brian Barr, 47, of Truro, is charged with eight offences including Extortion with Firearm, Kidnapping, and Robbery with Firearm.

Kaley O’Hara, 36, of Shubenacadie, is charged with Extortion with Firearm, Kidnapping, Utter Threats, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Barr and O’Hara remain in custody pending scheduled court appearances on December 15 at Truro Provincial Court.

The 19-year-old man and the youth were released on conditions pending upcoming court appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Investigators believe that this was not a random incident and all people involved are known to each other.

Police are not seeking additional suspects.

The East Hant Street Crimes Enforcement Unit, Nova Scotia RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (drone) operators, and Nova Scotia RCMP Police Dog Services were engaged to assist with the investigation.

Contributions from all officers involved supported the safe outcome of this investigation.

File #: 2025-1815977