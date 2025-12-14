N.S. invests in generational affordable housing for Shannon Park

Photo following the housing announcement at Shannon Park Elementary on Sunday morning Dec. 14. (Matt Dagley photo)

DARTMOUTH: Work to build more than 1,400 new homes across Nova Scotia – about two-thirds at Shannon Park in Dartmouth – will soon begin with funding from the province and the federal government.



Housing Minister John White and federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson announced $300 million to build 1,430 new homes December 14.

The announcement took place at Shannon Park Elementary School; 930 new homes will be located in that area.



“There is no province better positioned than Nova Scotia to work with the federal government on Build Canada Homes. Our government has a proven track record and strong success in delivering housing projects, faster,” said Minister White.

“With barriers removed and the construction sector built up, we are ready to get to work to build homes for people and families.”

Nova Scotia is one of the first provinces in the country to have agreed to terms under the new federal Build Canada Homes agency.



This joint funding from the federal and provincial governments’ includes:

– 930 units at Shannon Park, 300 located on provincial land and 630 on federal, which include public and supportive housing, with funding from the Province ensuring affordability for at least 10 years; a new school is also planned for the area

– 500 units of non-profit and community housing across the province.

To support the project and accelerate development of affordable housing at Shannon Park, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will fast-track the development approval processes and, subject to council approval, will reduce or waive municipal development fees, provide relief from property taxes or other grant offerings in support of an affordable housing project for Phase 1 in Shannon Park.



The project will be completed in phases over several years, with shovels in the ground expected in 2026.



Quotes:

“This partnership between the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to tackle the housing crisis head-on.

“By combining federal and provincial resources, we’re not only accelerating the delivery of hundreds of homes at Shannon Park, but we’re also creating a community with schools, child care and supports that families need to thrive.

“This is a model for collaboration that will make life more affordable and strengthen communities across Nova Scotia.”

— Gregor Robertson, federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Quick Facts:

– under the agreement, the Province is contributing $180 million and the federal government $120 million

– the Government of Canada launched the Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing across Canada

– by leveraging public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a catalyst for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is driving a more productive and innovative homebuilding sector

– working in partnership with non-profits, Indigenous organizations, private developers, and all orders of government, Build Canada Homes is accelerating the delivery of housing Canadians need — faster, smarter, and more affordable

– since the Province’s housing plan was released in October 2023, 14,667 new housing units have been created or are in progress and the conditions have been created to pave the way for another 54,174 units for a total of 68,841, well above the goal of 40,000 units by 2028