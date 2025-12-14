Wintry mix of weather could see driving conditions deteriorate

Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

(This is as of 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 14 when the statement was posted)

ENFIELD: A complex wintry mix of weather is expected Sunday night into Monday for most of Nova Scotia, says Environment Canada.

The statement info below is for Hants County.

Snow is forecast to intensify tonight Dec. 14 in Kings, Hants, Halifax, Guysborough, Richmond, and Cape Breton Counties.

There is potential for snowfall of10 to 15 cm, possibly more inland and over high terrain. The total rainfall is expected to be 15 to 20 mm in some coastal areas.

The mix of wintry weather is to last through Monday morning Dec. 15.

Flurries this morning will give way to periods of rain in coastal areas of Cape Breton and the eastern shore with wet heavy snow intensifying inland and over high terrain later today Dec. 14.

A total changeover to snow over all areas in Nova Scotia is forecast tonight as winds increase out of the north.

Roads may become difficult to navigate in quickly accumulating snow. Visibility may suddenly be reduced at times.

Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.