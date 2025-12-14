Beaver Bank man charged with second-degree murder by RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: A 20-year-old Beaver Bank man has been charged with second degree murder following an assault at a residence on Dec. 12, police say.

In a release, RCMP said that the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has placed the charges.

A spokesperson said on Dec. 12 at approximately 8 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and EHS responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 2400 block of Beaver Bank Rd., Beaver Bank.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Officers and EHS performed first aid.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers located and safely arrested a man nearby shortly after.

Evan Wheaton, 20, of Beaver Bank, is charged with Murder (second degree).

He remains in custody and will appear at Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 15.

The victim and the accused were known to each other.

This incident is not believed to be random.

The investigation is ongoing, currently led by the Integrated Homicide Section with support from RCMP Forensic Identification Services and in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video or dash cam footage of Beaver Bank Rd. on the night of December 12, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File number: 25-179533