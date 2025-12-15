The Laker News

News

Fall River DJ lays beats for JustBen’s No Exhibition Hat Rappers

ByPat Healey

Dec 15, 2025 #Fall River, #Halifax, #Jay Cameron, #JustBen, #music, #No Exhibition Hat Rappers
Jay Cameron laying the beats in the video from a screenshot off the music video. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A DJ from Fall River has partnered with other local musicians for the release of a new song with video by artist JustBen.

Jay Cameron, who is a fmailiar face to many within the Fall River community,laid the beats as DJ in JustBen’s new song No Exhibition Hat Rappers.

It was released Dec. 12 complete with a video as well.

The video is produced by the legendary Beatmason, with cuts by longtime friend and collaborator, Jay Cameron. It was shot, directed and edited by Adam Bissonnette.

The single is also available on Spotify.

Check out the video below:

YouTube player

By Pat Healey

