Province announces youth awareness campaign on gender-based violence

Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: A new awareness campaign will help Nova Scotia youth recognize the warning signs of gender-based violence in relationships.

“This campaign brings awareness to the red flags like manipulation, jealousy and control. When the harm isn’t physical, we may not recognize it as abuse – but gender-based violence takes many forms,” said Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

“We want young people to be able to name these behaviours for what they are, trust their instincts and know that they deserve healthy, respectful relationships.”



Aimed at youth aged 12 to 20, the campaign launched on December 15.

It includes a website dedicated to identifying the warning signs in unhealthy relationships and the resources and supports available: https://www.stopgbv.ca/



The campaign will feature digital advertising on social media, gaming apps and streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Signs and posters will also be placed in public places such as schools and libraries.



Quotes:

“Youth are especially vulnerable to intimate partner violence as they develop their identity, independence and desire for connection.

“Too often, coercive and controlling behaviours are confused as ‘love.’ Creating awareness of the non-physical forms of intimate partner violence is essential in preventing violence and promoting healthier, safer relationships.

“This is a great campaign and sadly needed.”

— Kimm Kent, Director and co-founder, Peer Outreach Support Services & Education (POSSE), Windsor

Quick Facts:

– the campaign is funded through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence

– in 2024 in Nova Scotia, more than 3,000 instances of intimate partner violence were reported to police; about 79 per cent of the victims were women

– the 2025-26 provincial budget includes $100 million across departments to address gender-based and intimate partner violence, including $17.8 million in core funding for transition houses and women’s centres, maintaining the largest increase in the past two decades

– the campaign supports the Province’s whole-of-government approach to achieve the systemic, operational and legislative changes outlined in the final reports of the Mass Casualty Commission and the Desmond Fatality Inquiry