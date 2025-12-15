Fundraising campaign begins for Hope for Wildlife’s black bear rehab

The clearing has begin for the black bear rehab at Hope for Wildlife. (Submitted photo)

SEAFORTH: Hope for Wildlife has started its fundraising for its Black Bear rehab it will be constructing.

In a post on their Facebook page, Hope for Wildlife said that the clearing of trees has begun.

“While we are finalizing the designs and documents needed for the official construction application for Nova Scotia’s first orphaned black bear rehab, we are moving ahead with clearing the land.”

The rehab for black bears will be a giant, state-of-the-art facility.

It will be approximately 200’x200′ in size, with super-strong 12′ fencing, with beginner’s cub buildings, a kitchen, examination rooms, and more.

Inside the enclosure there’s treed areas, 20’x20′ pools, and enrichment structures.

They have launched a fundraising campaign here for when they can start building.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/build-for-bears

Since 1997, Hope for Wildlife believed that black bear cubs deserve the same specialized care and second chances as every other wild neighbour they help.

“Together, with your support, we’ll make it happen.”