Local schools support Lions Xmas Express food drive

ByPat Healey

The Christmas tree at Holland Road had boxes of food under it for the Lions Xmas Express. (Healey photo)

FLETCHERS LAKE: The Elves with the Lions Xmas Express were busy on Dec. 12.

That’s the day they went around to local schools to pick up the food they have gathered during their respective school food drives.

The food is to help the Lions Xmas Express volunteers fill the 100-plus food hampers for those less fortunate ont heir list this holidays eason.

The volunteers picked up the food at Ash Lee Jefferson and Holland Road Elementary. There was also food picked at Georges P. Vanier Junior High (that is being done in a separate story); as well as the Anderson Christmas light show.

Lockview High student council will be running a food drive at the school this week, which will be picked up by volunteers later in the week.

Here are some photos of the school food drive pickup as our Pat Healey was among the volunteers helping out.

More food donated for the food drive at Ash Lee Jefferson. (Healey photo)
Holland Road School. (Healey photo)

The food donations at ALJ was stacked nicely. (Healey photo)

ALJ students helped out those in their community with the Lions Xmas Express. (Healey photo)

