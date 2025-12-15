Fall River author publishes Christmas Romance written in just 11 days

Heidi Tattrie Rushton holds her Christmas release Good for Goodness' Sake. (Submitted photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Heidi Tattrie Rushton has pulled off a holiday miracle — writing a Christmas

romance novella in just 11 days and releasing it in time for the season, broken arm and all.

The Fall River-area author’s new book, Good for Goodness’ Sake, marks Tattrie Rushton’s first published work for adults.

Released under her pen name Heidi Tattrie, the cozy, Hallmark-style romance is set in a fictional Nova Scotia seaside town and features small-town charm, midlife love, and one very festive dog.

The novella follows corporate consultant Allison Waverley, who returns to her hometown to settle her mother’s estate while running a carefully curated “Twelve Days of Kindness” campaign for a client. Her efforts are derailed by food bank director Gabe LeBlanc, who believes kindness will happen on its own and doesn’t need to be staged.

As the story unfolds, the book gently explores issues such as the pressures on food banks — especially during the holidays —and how people navigate loss during what is often portrayed as the happiest season.

Caught between image-driven generosity and the town’s quiet acts of care, Allison begins to see that kindness can exist without something in return.

Perfect for fans of Gilmore Girls and Sullivan’s Crossing, the story blends humour, heart, and Maritime holiday warmth.

Tattrie Rushton wrote the 32,000-word story in just 11 days as part of a personal writing challenge that began November 16.

Hours after finishing the draft, she fractured her arm roller skating — but still managed to edit, format, and release the ebook for December 6.

She is already familiar to local readers for her 2024 middle-grade novel Pet Tales (Nevermore Press), currently nominated for the Hackmatack Children’s Choice Book Award.

“It was such a joy to write,” says Tattrie Rushton.

“Editing with an injured arm wasn’t ideal, but I wanted to get this out before the holidays and share a feel-good story of hope and kindness with readers — while also acknowledging the very real challenges many people face this time of year.”

The ebook is available now on Amazon, Kobo, and Gumroad, with links at www.heiditattrierushton.com/adults.

A print version is planned for 2026.