Beaver Bank fire delivers food donations, cheques to area food banks

Station 48 Beaver Bank Kinsac volunteer firefighters present a cheque to Beacon House. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: The community has helped out the Beaver Bank Kinsac Fire Association support two local food banks and a food pantry.

Station 48 firefighters held their yearly food drive again this year, which was another success.

With donations from the community and funds raised from the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50, they were able to collect several boxes of food.

That allowed them to donate more than $5,000 to local food banks.

A cheque was presented to Gateway Food Bank in the Lower Sackville area by volunteer firefighters from Station 48 Beaver Bank. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Recently, volunteer members with the department delivered food donations and a cheque for $3,080 to Gateway Food Bank in Lower Sackville area.

They also delivered a cheque to Beacon House in Sackville for $2,500.

The association also helped out the Beaver Bank Community Centre pantry.

“Once again, a big, big thank you to everyone who helped out by donating,” the department said in a post on their Facebook page.