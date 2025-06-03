Admiral Rock man charged with kidnapping child, sex offences

ADMIRAL ROCK: A 34-year-old Admiral Rock man has been charged with alleged sexual offences against a child that occurred in the community, East Hants RCMP said on June 3.

Police said on June 2 at approximately 3:20 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of abduction on Mosher Rd.

“Officers learned that two children were riding their bicycles when a man standing at the end of a driveway flagged them down,” police said.

“The man, whom the children did not know, grabbed one of them by the arm, entered the nearby residence with the child, exposed himself, and uttered threats.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The child screamed and ran out of the home to get help.

The two children were not physically injured.

RCMP officers attended the residence where the incident occurred.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Admiral Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gregory McDonald has been charged with:

Kidnapping

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Indecent Act – Exposure

Assault

Uttering Threats

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2025-761776