FALL RIVER: Team Nova Scotia delivered an outstanding performance, taking home a total of 13 medals—three gold, six silver, and four bronze from the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), held in Regina, Saskatchewan, from May 28 to 31.

One of those silver medals belonged to Jake Foster of Fall River in the Automobile Technology category.

SCNC is the only national, multi-trade, and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country.

During SCNC, Canada’s best in skilled trades and technologies compete to become the national champions in their respective disciplines.

Team Nova Scotia, comprised of 41 of Nova Scotia’s top secondary students, post-secondary students, and apprentices, competed at Regina’s REAL District multipurpose facility with hopes of being recognized as the national champion in their respective skilled trade and technology fields.

“The Skills Canada National Competition is more than a showcase of talent—it’s a celebration of the next generation of skilled trades leaders,” says Robin Lorway, Executive Director of Skills Canada – Nova Scotia.

“As Canada faces a growing demand for skilled tradespeople, this competition empowers our province’s youth to rise to the occasion, proving that their passion, dedication, and skill are not only recognized on the national stage, but essential to building the future of our province and country.”

Nova Scotia Medal Winners—SCNC 2025:

Gold

2D Character Computer Animation—Keira MacLellan, Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (Secondary Student)

2D Character Computer Animation—Tuesday Neves, Advocate District School (Secondary Student)

Public Speaking—Sam MacDonald, Glace Bay High School (Secondary Student)

Silver

Aesthetics—Princess Lyca Cruz, CBBC Career College (Post-Secondary Student)

Automobile Technology—Jake Foster, NAB Automotive (Apprentice)

CNC Machining—Richard Lewis, Quality Machining Services Limited (Apprentice)

Job Skill Demonstration—Mei Jennings, Shelburne Regional High School (Secondary Student)

Photography—Kryssa Hearn, Strait Area Education Recreation Centre (Secondary Student)

Precision Machining—Bryden Surette, NSCC Akerley Campus (Post-Secondary Student)

Bronze

Aerospace Technology—Miles Perry, NSCC Aviation Institute (Post-Secondary Student)

Baking—Brooklyn Pettipas, NSCC Akerley Campus (Post-Secondary Student)

Electrical Installations—Zack Russell, Able Electric (Apprentice)

Job Search—Maria MacKenzie, Shelburne Regional High School (Secondary Student)

The medal ceremony took place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, during the SCNC Closing Ceremonies at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.