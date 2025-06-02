HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to participate in Recreation Day programming on Saturday, June 7.

Free activities will take place at recreation centres across the municipality.

Residents can visit halifax.ca/recday for a full schedule.

June is Recreation Month, marking an important time to celebrate the benefits of recreation across the region.

The municipality would like to thank recreation participants, members, partners, employees and all those who take part in and contribute towards recreation programming.

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective programming led by local, passionate instructors in a judgment-free zone.

Programming is offered in numerous fields – including health, wellness, outdoor and artistic – and is available for residents of all ages and abilities.

Many programs are available at local community centres, which can help limit travel time.

Access to discounted recreation opportunities is also available for children, youth and adults in financial need through the Recreation Affordable Access Program.

For more information, visit halifax.ca/myrec.