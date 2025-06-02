HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: With balloons surrounding the food court and a bicycle nearby, Halifax Stanfield Airport and WestJet announced the airline’s new non-stop service between Halifax and Amsterdam.

With dignitaries from the airport, WestJet, the province, and Discover Halifax in attendance, and delicious food that relates to Amsterdam nearby and a large crowd on hand, the excitement for the launch was clear.

Halifax International Airport Authority CEO and President Joyce Carter; Christina Iversen, Head of External Affairs, WestJet; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald on behalf of Dave Ritcey Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage; and Ross Jefferson, President & CEO, Discover Halifax.

In fact, the first flight for the summer service was to be later that night on Mya 29. It marked the beginning of a six-time-weekly seasonal route that will operate through October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With its dynamic cultural scene, rich history, and strategic location, Amsterdam is set to become a popular destination on Halifax Stanfield’s route map.

Whether travelling for business, leisure, or to visit friends and family, passengers can now enjoy convenient access to one of Europe’s most vibrant and connected cities.

Expanded air access is crucial for growing the visitor economy and supporting local businesses and communities. These flights promote increased inbound tourism, inviting European visitors to Nova Scotia and the wider Atlantic region.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

With breathtaking coastlines, world-renowned seafood, and warm hospitality, the Atlantic region provides a unique experience for international guests.

“The launch of this service marks an exciting milestone for Halifax Stanfield, and the entire Atlantic region,” said MacDonald.

“This new service opens a whole new world of opportunities.

“It connects our vibrant province with one of Europe’s most dynamic and culturally rich destinations.”

Christina Iversen, Head of External Affairs, WestJet speaks at the announcement of the new service launch. (Healey photo)

Iverson said the new service is truly one for the record books.

“Not only will today’s flight mark the first ever nonstop flight between Halifax and the Netherlands it is one of six European destinations we will be serving from this great city,” said Iverson.

She said seeing the turnout at the announcement shows they have the support from Halifax.

“When we come to Halifax, we know we have their support,” she said.

Carter said the anticipation was high to launch the new service.

“It’s an extremely exciting day today,” said Carter. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the new non-stop service from Halifax to Amsterdam.

“It’s something that we have been working on for an exceptionally long time. I’m quite excited for today to be here.”

HIAA President and CEO Joyce Carter. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The introduction of this new service is part of WestJet’s most extensive transatlantic schedule from Halifax Stanfield to date, providing non-stop service to six European cities during the 2025 summer season.

In addition to Amsterdam, WestJet will also operate flights to:

• Barcelona, Spain – 4x weekly from June 27 to September 29

• Dublin, Ireland – 4x weekly from May 20 to October 12

• Edinburgh, Scotland – 3x weekly from May 15 to October 13

• London Gatwick, UK – 3x weekly from April 28 to October 25

• Paris, France – 4x weekly from May 16 to October 24

As travellers on both sides of the Atlantic look ahead to summer adventures, Halifax Stanfield is ready to connect them with more destinations than ever before.