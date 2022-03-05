Alberta driver nabbed for impaired driving on Hwy 102 near Goffs

GOFFS: A 53-year-old man from Alberta has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 on March 3.

Const. Gui Tremblay, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said that Southeast RCMP Traffic service arrested the man after the supper time collision.

“When police arrived on scene they located the vehicle in the ditch,” said Const. Tremblay. “An officer observed that the driver of the vehicle was displaying signs of impairment.”

Station 45 Fall River and Station 47 Goffs were paged to the mvc.

The man was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and transported to the Enfield RCMP Detachment where he provided samples of breath that were two times over the legal limit.

The man was later released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 4, 2022.

Const. Tremblay said the man is facing a charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or Over.

File # 22-25394