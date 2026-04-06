Bearcats capture Hollingsworth Cup in sold-out Game 7 thriller over East Hants

The Truro Bearcats surround Denver Lynds as he hoists the Hollingsworth Cup after being presented the championship trophy following their Game 7 win in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was a finish that lived up to every bit of its Game 7 billing, as the Truro Mosaik Bearcats skated to a 3-1 victory over East Hants Senior Penguins to capture the inaugural Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League Hollingsworth Cup.

They did so in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz that brought playoff intensity from puck drop to final buzzer. The 50/50 for the game was more than $15,000 with the winner taking $7,630.

Backstopping the championship effort was goaltender Matt Welsh, who delivered a performance for the ages, turning aside 44 of 45 shots.

Time and again, Welsh came up with key stops as East Hants pushed hard, particularly in the second and third periods.

“Honestly, I think my teammates made it pretty easy on me,” Welsh said post-game. “They were clearing bodies and letting me see everything. It was a full team effort all season.”

Cole Julian; Kelly Bent; and Daniel Perigo had the goals for Truro. Jimmy Scullion scored for the Pens.

A shot from an East Hants Penguin is fired at Matt Welsh in the Truro net. (Healey photo)

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While the scoreboard reads 3-1, the margin could have looked very different.

East Hants struck iron multiple times, four or five shots ringing off the goalposts behind Welsh, moments that could have changed the course of the game and the series.

Penguins Captain Taylor Burke acknowledged just how close his team came.

“It could have been a different story,” Burke said. “But that’s hockey.

“Sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don’t.”

East Hants goalie Bryan Gillis stopped 28 of 31 pucks he faced.

East Hants’ Jimmy Scullion is pushed by a Truro defenceman into goalie Matt Welsh as he has the puck at his feet trying to create a scoring chance. Scullion would score on the play, which the Truro fans thought should not have counted but the referee had no doubt it was a good goal and so the game became tied 1-1 on the play. (Healey photo)

Jimmy Scullion of the Penguins sees the loose puck and bats in in past a fallen Matt Welsh for East Hants’ lone tally of the game. (Healey photo)

Truro defender Alex Anthony, of Shubenacadie, pushes an East Hants player out of the line of sight of goalie Matt Welsh. (Healey photo)

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Instead, the bounces — and the Cup — went Truro’s way.

Bearcats captain Colby Lanceleve said the victory was a testament to both the group and the league’s strong inaugural season.

“Very excited for our group and for our fans,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.

“This whole finals, it’s been a packed barn, that’s what you play for.”

The atmosphere inside the rink was electric throughout the night and across the entire seven-game series, with fans from both communities packing the stands and creating a true playoff environment.

“It was awesome,” Burke added. “The community behind us all year — it was a fun atmosphere to play in.”

Truro’s Denver Lynds gets some hugs from his biggest (littlest) supporters, his kids (we think) after the game 7 win. (Healey photo)

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The tightly contested series, which many felt could have gone either way, ultimately came down to key saves, near-misses, and timely execution.

For Truro, it ends with history: the first-ever Hollingsworth Cup champions.

For East Hants, despite the heartbreak, the message in the dressing room was one of pride and perspective.

“It’s a hell of an accomplishment to get here,” Burke said. “We just have to keep our heads up and be ready to go next year.”

And if just one or two of those posts had been an inch lower, Game 7 might be remembered very differently.

A Truro player is chased by a Penguin behind their net during game 7 action. (Healey photo)

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Some very happy Truro Bearcats after their game 7 Hollingsworth Cup final win in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Truro goalie Matt Welsh hoists the Hollingsworth Cup on the ice. (Healey photo)

Team picture time for the Truro Bearcats with the Hollingsworth Cup (front row, hard to see). (Healey photo)