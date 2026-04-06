Bearcats capture Hollingsworth Cup in sold-out Game 7 thriller over East Hants

LANTZ: It was a finish that lived up to every bit of its Game 7 billing, as the Truro Mosaik Bearcats skated to a 3-1 victory over East Hants Senior Penguins to capture the inaugural Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League Hollingsworth Cup.
They did so in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz that brought playoff intensity from puck drop to final buzzer. The 50/50 for the game was more than $15,000 with the winner taking $7,630.
Backstopping the championship effort was goaltender Matt Welsh, who delivered a performance for the ages, turning aside 44 of 45 shots.
Time and again, Welsh came up with key stops as East Hants pushed hard, particularly in the second and third periods.
“Honestly, I think my teammates made it pretty easy on me,” Welsh said post-game. “They were clearing bodies and letting me see everything. It was a full team effort all season.”
Cole Julian; Kelly Bent; and Daniel Perigo had the goals for Truro. Jimmy Scullion scored for the Pens.
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While the scoreboard reads 3-1, the margin could have looked very different.
East Hants struck iron multiple times, four or five shots ringing off the goalposts behind Welsh, moments that could have changed the course of the game and the series.
Penguins Captain Taylor Burke acknowledged just how close his team came.
“It could have been a different story,” Burke said. “But that’s hockey.
“Sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don’t.”
East Hants goalie Bryan Gillis stopped 28 of 31 pucks he faced.
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Instead, the bounces — and the Cup — went Truro’s way.
Bearcats captain Colby Lanceleve said the victory was a testament to both the group and the league’s strong inaugural season.
“Very excited for our group and for our fans,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.
“This whole finals, it’s been a packed barn, that’s what you play for.”
The atmosphere inside the rink was electric throughout the night and across the entire seven-game series, with fans from both communities packing the stands and creating a true playoff environment.
“It was awesome,” Burke added. “The community behind us all year — it was a fun atmosphere to play in.”
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The tightly contested series, which many felt could have gone either way, ultimately came down to key saves, near-misses, and timely execution.
For Truro, it ends with history: the first-ever Hollingsworth Cup champions.
For East Hants, despite the heartbreak, the message in the dressing room was one of pride and perspective.
“It’s a hell of an accomplishment to get here,” Burke said. “We just have to keep our heads up and be ready to go next year.”
And if just one or two of those posts had been an inch lower, Game 7 might be remembered very differently.
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