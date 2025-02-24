Brannen commits to Dalhousie Rams women’s soccer program

MILFORD: An Elmsdale-area soccer player will be hitting the pitch next September with her college women’s soccer team.

The Dalhousie Rams announced that Emma Brannen, from Hants East Rural High School in Milford, has committed to the AC Rams program.

Head coach Craig MacEachern made the announcement on the Rams social medial pages on Monday Feb. 24.

The commitment post made by the Rams on their Facebook page. (Dal Rams/FB)

Brannen is a five-foot-three defensive player who has been starting for the CCRiders U18 team.

She has also been captaining the Hants East Tigers.

Brannen is an honours student who will be enrolling in the engineering program at Dalhousie Agricultural Campus.