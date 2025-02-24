WAVERLEY: A Waverley judo athlete has brought home silver from a competition in Denmark.

Isabel Cole, 13, competed at the prestigious Matsumae Cup in Denmark on Feb. 15-16 where she was able to grab the runner-up finish.

It was her first international tournament.

Cole showed not only skill but impressive confidence in her debut on the global stage.

The Georges P. Vanier Jr. High student was in the U18 category on Saturday. While she showed her strength and technique, dominating one of her matches with a powerful throw, Isable was caught by her opponent toward the end of the bout.

With such remarkable performances against much older competitors, her coaches were confident that Cole would shine in the U15 category the following day. And she did.

Isabel defeated her opponents from Sweden, Finland, and Great Britain, to secure the silver medal.

The medal presentations. Isabel is second from left. (Submitted photo)

Head Sensei Jason Scott of NUMA Judo has worked closely with Isabel to perfect her signature throw, and his guidance paid off during the competition.

The experience was made even more special by the presence of Coach Barbara, who took a leave of absence from work to support the six athletes making the trip to Denmark.

The team said this was a valuable opportunity not just for Isabel but for the entire group.

After two intense days of competition, the athletes enjoyed a camp experience, training with judo players from over 10 different countries and forging connections that will last a lifetime.