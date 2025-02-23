Information in this story provided to The Laker News

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Jr High Flames boys basketbsll team took home top honours at this weekends Inaugural Rim Rattler tournament.

The Flames defeated Milford-based Riverside Education Center in Saturdays championship game in Kennetcook. The final score was 61 to 52.

Leading the way for HNRH was Mason Harvey with 24 pts.

Judah Glasgow had 21 pts for the REC Raptors.

On Friday, the host team, HERH junior boys, as well as the REC Raptors won their games.

There was a skills competition on Friday evening.

The top three players in the 3pt competition were:

1st. Charles Macaskill Grade 7 HNRH.

2nd. Hawksley Snowden, Grade 7 Pugwash.

3rd. Farel Pales, Grade 8 Tatamagouche.

The top 3 players in the Free throw competition were:

1st. Tyler White. Grade 9 HNRH

2nd. Dylan Cook. Grade 8. Tatamagouche Regional Academy.

3rd. Judah Glasgow. REC.

The top 3 in the layup competition were:

1st. Mason Harvey Grade 8, HNRH.

2nd. Oliver Cook, Grade 8 Tatamagouche Regional Academy

3rd. Hawksley Snowden Grade 7 Pugwash

HNRH junior boys went undefeated and won their division. They beat Tatamagouche Regional Academy in their playoff game to reach the Championship game.

The REC Raptors also went undefeated and won their division. They beat Pugwash today in their play off game to advance to the final.

Organizers would like to thank a few of the sponsors:

CJ5 Contracting

Payzant Home Hardware

Leno’s Stop Shop