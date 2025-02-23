Fall River swimmer nabs silver at AUS Swimming championships

SAINT JOHN, N.B.: A Fall River swimmer has medaled at this weekend’s AUS Swimming championships.

Hannah MacLeod with the UNB Reds swim team came home in second on Saturday night in the 50-metre freestyle.

MacLeod had a time of 26.78 for silver.

She finished just behind Emma Carrier-Clark of Dalhousie at the 2025 Bell AUS Swimming Championships.

The championships took place at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John, N.B.

Acadia’s Cassidy Karrel brought home a third place finish.

MacLeod was fourth in the women’s 50 fly as well.