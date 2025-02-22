MILFORD: A hat-trick from Sheridan MacDonald and shutout goaltending by Carys Sanford-Cokes led the Hants East Rural High Tigers girl’s hockey team to a big victory on Feb. 21.

The Tigers defeated Tatamagouche 8-0 to capture the Division 2 Regional banner with the win.

It was the second game in their playoff series.

MacDonald also added an assist in the victory by the Tigers, who had to get some affiliate player help for the contest.

Kelsey Brothers also scored twice and chipped in a helper for HERH.

Zoe Miller, Jessica Gorman, and Jorja Barkhouse each had a single tally.

Assists went to Jade Miller with three, while single helpers were credited to Affiliate player Charlee Banfield, Affiliate player Julie Richards, Zoe Miller, and Jessica Gorman.

Sanford-Cokes stopped all the shots she faced.

Avery MacCallum wasn’t as lucky in the Mustangs net, getting tagged with the loss surrendering all eight goals.