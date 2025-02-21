LWF Baseball launching Girls Softball program for 2025

FALL RIVER: LWF Minor Baseball is very excited to start a brand new division in 2025 for Girls Softball.

Plans have been made to form teams in Girls U9, U11 and U13 for softball players (larger ball/underhand pitching). This is in follow up to all the interest over the past 3 years from our Girls at Bat program.

Agreements have been made with a Girls Softball league for LWF teams to play with from Cole Harbour, East Hants and the Eastern Shore.

Uniforms and gear will be provided, all in partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Parents, if you are interested in coaching, managing or helping volunteer please contact Chris Burns and Deandra Howe will be co-ordinating this new Girls Division.

More information is provided on the LWF Minor Ball website at lwfbaseball.com and contact info is there if you have any questions.

At the top of the LWF websites Home Page REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN for this new exciting opportunity in Girls Softball.

Registration is also now open at the link to Register for CHALLENGER BASEBALL.

For all others keep checking the site and watch for news as full LWF Minor Baseball registration will open within the coming weeks.