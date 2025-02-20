FALL RIVER: A Fall River football player will be heading to the city to continue to play the sport he loves come September.

The Dalhousie Tigers Football team announced soon to be Lockview High Dragons graduate Prosser MacDonald will be joining the team for the 2025 season.

He has also played for the Nova Scotia Provincial Team, and Elite 8.

The commitment was announced on the Tigers Facebook page.

MacDonald brings with him a wealth of football accolades.

He has won two Hustle and Heart Awards, three Coaches Choice Awards, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 12 Offensive Player of the Games from Football Nova Scotia.

MacDonald has also won a Player of the Year award from the Lockview Dragons.

The Tigers said they are incredibly excited to see what MacDonald can bring to the team and look forward to welcoming him to Dal in September.