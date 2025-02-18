LANTZ: Several local hockey players helped lead their Bedford U13B Gold Blues to an East Hants tournament win on the weekend.

The Blues defeated the Dartmouth Whalers in a nail biter 2-1 to win the Steve Joyce Memorial tournament at the East Hants Sportsplex.

According to info provided to The Laker News, Oliver Scaiffe scored the first Bedford goal with 24 seconds left in the game. Rowan Hurley had the winner for Bedford.

Rowan Hurley was named player of the game for the first game.

Dorian Huska-Regular got player of the game for the second game.

Goalie Kale Heise got player of the game for the championship game.

There are approximately seven or more players on the team from Waverley/Fall River area.