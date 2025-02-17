LANTZ: Teams from across the Maritimes descended upon the Fieldhouse Dome at the East Hants Sportsplex on Saturday.

The teams were there for the day-long Sweetheart 7s Rugby tournament put on by Enfield RFC.

With the support of community businesses, the event brought together rugby players and their teams for some mid winter warmup in preparation for the upcoming rugby season.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Laker News stopped by to get some game action photos.

We were able to get game photos from the Riverlake RFC (Fall River area) and Enfield RFC women’s game and then some Enfield RFC men and Pictou County game action.

(NOTE: The Dome is hard for us to get good photos in so these are what we could get)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)