Bridge pedestrian access concerns raised in Elmsdale

A car passes by the snow-covered pedestrian access on the overpass bridge on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale on Feb. 27. The municipality said it can't clear it due to possibility of snow falling to the 102 down below due to safety so it has stayed snow covered creating issues for residents. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Concerns about winter maintenance and pedestrian safety on the Highway 214 overpass crossing Highway 102 have prompted discussion between residents and the Municipality of East Hants.

The bridge, which carries Hwy. 214 over Hwy. 102, is a provincially owned structure.

While new pedestrian pathways have recently been constructed on either side of the overpass to support active transportation in the growing community, the bridge itself has become a point of frustration for some residents during the winter months.

Jesse Hulsman, Director of Infrastructure & Operations for the Municipality of East Hants (MEH), said the issue stems from the age and design of the structure.

“The overpass where Hwy. 214 crosses over Hwy. 102 is an older provincial bridge,” said Hulsman.

“It was not built with solid side walls that would safely hold snow and ice if large snow-clearing machines tried to push snow onto the raised curb area that people currently use for walking.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He explained that newer pedestrian routes being developed nearby highlight the need for updated infrastructure that can accommodate modern maintenance equipment.

“The best time to properly improve pedestrian access across the bridge would be when the province does a major repair or fully replaces the structure, which would be led by them through its capital programming,” he said.

In the meantime, the Municipality is exploring interim solutions to improve safety.

“For now, the Municipality is looking at ways to make the crossing safer and more usable,” Hulsman said.

“Staff applied extra salt by hand last week and will do so again this week to help melt snow and ice.”

He noted this work must be done carefully to avoid snow or ice falling onto vehicles travelling below on Hwy. 102.

Signs are currently posted advising there is “no winter maintenance” in the area, with additional signage expected to better inform the public.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Resident Jacob White has raised concerns with both the Municipality and local MLA John A. MacDonald in the past regarding the situation. White said he relies primarily on walking and cycling to get around the community and finds the bridge unsafe in winter conditions.

“It is extremely frustrating,” said White. “The government spent a fair bit of money recently building paths on the other side of the bridge, which they claim is part of their vision to help reduce congestion and encourage active transportation.”

White said while the sidewalks and paths on either side of the bridge are cleared, the bridge itself is not, leaving what he describes as no safe alternative to cross.

“In the winter, I was disappointed to find the sidewalks and paths on both sides of the bridge to consistently be plowed, but not the bridge,” he said.

“Walking over the snowbanks can be extremely dangerous. It is bumpy, slippery, and could easily result in someone falling onto the road, or even over the bridge onto the highway below.”

He added that the bridge is narrow and has a low railing, and that the current conditions make it inaccessible for those with mobility concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

White also questioned why the structure was not widened during recent work nearby.

“I was told the sidewalk is too narrow for their machine, which begs the question, why are we building infrastructure we cannot maintain?” he said.

Recently, signage was posted closing the bridge to pedestrians and cyclists for the winter, a move White described as discouraging.

“How can we expect people to consider options of getting around without a car when this is how we treat them?” he said.

“People shouldn’t have to fear for their life to walk or bike to a library in the winter.”

White said he would like to see the bridge cleared in the short term and, more broadly, for active transportation users to be treated equally in municipal planning and maintenance.

Municipal officials say discussions will continue as they look at options to increase the functionality and safety of the crossing until long-term upgrades can be addressed through provincial capital planning.