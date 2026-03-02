East Hants RCMP seeking info on whereabouts of Ryan Alexander Cole

Ryan Alexander Cole (RCMP)

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of Ryan Alexander Cole.

Cole is currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

The 36-year-old man, from Kentville, is facing charges of:

Robbery With an Offensive Weapon

Assault With a Weapon

Uttering Threats

Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Cole is described as 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Cole and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Alexander Cole is asked to call the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or the local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2026-262484