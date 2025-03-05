ELMSDALE/ENFIELD: Are you a burger lover in East Hants?

Well get your appetite and lips ready as Burger Week is coming back to East Hants from March 17 to March 23.

Four local places will be holding the event and welcoming residents to try out the burgers they have as part of the week-long event.

Pete’za Perfect; Beefy Weiner, Shooters Pub & Grill; and The Cup of Soul are the ones taking part.

From March 17-23, $1 for every burger sold at these businesses will be donated to a charity of their choice.

A list of recipients will be posted in the coming days.

So, get that appetite ready and visit these four businesses during East Hants Burger Week.