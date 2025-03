ENFIELD: Investigators are looking for information on a German Shepherd puppy found on a trail near Alderney Drive in Enfield on March 1, 2025.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact the SPCA’s confidential animal cruelty line at 1-888-703-7722, e-mail animals@spcans.ca.

You can also fill out the form online here: www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty ⬅

There is no more information available at this time.

