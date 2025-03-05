Officers seized a quantity of cocaine (approx. 3 kgs), methamphetamines, cannabis edibles, dried cannabis (approx. 1 kg), unstamped tobacco, and cash; imitation handgun; brass knuckles; and a travel trailer.

Melissa Sharon Millett, 40, of South Rawdon, and Marshall Garwin Burgess, 32, of Lower Burlington, have each been charged with:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

· Possession of Unstamped Tobacco

· Unlawful Possession of Tobacco Products for Sale or Distribution

Burgess has also been charged with Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Prohibited Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

Supt. Jason Popik, District Policing Officer, Southwest Nova District RCMP, said whether it’s to address trafficking in illicit drugs and substances or the illegal sale of cannabis, the RCMP is committed to enforcement that helps make our communities safer.

“Our teams are continuing their strategic work to address drug trafficking in communities across Southwest Nova,” says Supt. Popik.

On February 26, the Southwest Nova Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), with assistance of Meteghan RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a home on Hwy. 1 in Salmon River.

RCMP officers seized pre-filled syringes containing suspected fentanyl and two firearms. Two men were safely arrested inside the residence.

Jordan Louis Comeau, 26, of Salmon River, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), and Kim Louis Comeau has been charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized.

On February 27, Digby RCMP Detachment, with assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and Yarmouth Rural RCMP, executed a search warrant at two apartments on Prince William St. in Digby. Officers seized a quantity of crack cocaine and cash.

Three men were safely arrested inside the apartments.

Roy Charles McCullough, 51, and Brian Kelly Height, both of Digby, and Xander Jordan, 25, of Falmouth, have each been charged with Possession of the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Height has also been charged with Failure to Comply with Order (two counts).

All accused have been released pending upcoming court appearances.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #s: 2025-249648, 2024-996125, 2025-151939