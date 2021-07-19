Butcher grabs season-opening Pro Stock Tour checkered flag

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Former Pro Stock Tour champion Cole Butcher kicked off the 2021 East Coast International tour off on the right foot, capturing the season opener July 17 at Scotia Speedworld.

Butcher, the Hantsport wheelman of the no. 53 Atlantic Tiltload hot rod, finished ahead of Craig Slaunwhite and Jarrett Butcher of Porters Lake in the race before a enar-COVID19 allowed sellout at the track.

Dartmouth’s Nic Naugle in the no. 08, who led for some of the early portion of the 150-lap race, was fourth, while Donald Chisholm of Antigonish was fifth.

Fletchers Lake’s Matt Vaughan in the no. 0-East Coast International-sponsored machine was sixth.

There were only eight cars that took the green flag.

Braden Langille in the 51 makes it three wide into turn three at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake passes Jarrett Butcher out of turn one. (Healey photo)

Jarrett Butcher won the first Atlantic Tiltload heat race putting him on the pole for the first feature of the season. Naugle won the second heat race.

Cole Butcher took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award, picking up the most positions on the field in the feature.

The race was slowed by only four cautions and saw 10 lead changes.

Sam Rogers of Lower Onslow won the Maritime League of Legends C.A.R.S. Automotive 50 season opener which kicked off the day’s racing action.

Sam Rogers in the 12 leads Waverley’s Craig MacDonald and Halifax area’s Danny Chisholm in the Legends feature. (Healey photo)

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille came home second followed by Colton Noble of Nine Mile River in third.



The next event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Parts for Trucks 150 at Riverside International Speedway on July 24.

Tickets are on sale now, visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for complete details.



Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @prostocktour.