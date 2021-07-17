Halifax Water issues travel advisory for Cobequid Road from July 16-19

From Halifax Water:

WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: Beginning last night, July 16, at 6 p.m., Halifax Water and our contractor, Dexter Construction, will be connecting the new section of water main on Cobequid Road to the existing water distribution system.

This will be taking place at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue in Lower Sackville, and will continue until approximately 6 a.m. on Monday July 19.

Halifax Water takes any disruption in service to our customers very seriously. As such, temporary connections have been made within the water distribution system in an attempt to maintain water service for all customers in Lower Sackville, Waverley, Lakeview, Fall River, & Windsor Junction. Even with these preparations, water pressure may be reduced in the areas noted above during this work.

We ask that customers in these areas consider reducing their non-essential water usage. Doing this will help ensure that residents have water when they need it. Learn more about water conservation here.

For the safety of crews and motorists, while work is taking place within the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue, experienced traffic control personnel will be directing traffic through the intersection. Local traffic access will be maintained, but we strongly recommend that you use alternative routes and avoid this intersection. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones. Sidewalks will remain open.

Over 500 feet of prematurely failing water main has been replaced on Cobequid Road.

Our focus is on providing a highly reliable supply of water to our customers. By completing this much-needed replacement work and extending the Windgate Drive water main line later this year, Halifax Water customers impacted in these areas will have increased system reliability.

Customers can learn more about this work and sign up for updates here: halifaxwater.ca/cobequid.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).