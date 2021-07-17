N.S. Wildland firefighters to help snuff out forest fires across Canada

ENFIELD, HRM: Nova Scotia has answered the call to help fight wildfires in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

Twenty-three Department of Lands and Forestry wildland firefighters and one agency representative will fight alongside other crews to gain control of forest fires that are currently burning out of control.

The firefighters left Halifax Stanfield Airport on July 16, joining other Atlantic Canadian firefighters to form two 17-person crews headed to Thunder Bay, Ont., and Winnipeg, Man.



Nova Scotia also sent one fire investigator to British Columbia last week.

Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow for resources to be shared. The Department of Lands and Forestry will ensure proper firefighting resources are maintained within the province.Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if forest fires become too large to handle. The affected province covers the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help.