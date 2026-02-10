Capturing the surprising life of Icebergs

Host Sarika Cullis Suzuki (L) and world-renowned diver Jill Heinerth (R) on location in Newfoundland, Canada. (Image courtesy of Hemmings Films.)

HALIFAX: Floating, majestic, and threatened by climate change, icebergs are rarely glimpsed up close.

Award-winning filmmaker Christine McLean (Land & Sea) teams up with world-renowned diver Jill Heinerth to capture the life cycle of these ice giants, and to get their magic on record.

From Greenland to Canada’s popular iceberg alley in Twillingate, Newfoundland, Christine and Jill set out to witness, capture, and celebrate the beauty and resilience of these at-risk ecosystems.

CBC’s The Nature of Things presents THE BERG, produced by Hemmings Films, premiering on CBC Gem and CBC broadcast on February 26, 2026, 9 p.m. (9:30 NT).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cave diver and underwater explorer, Jill Heinerth said it was an honour to join the CBC team in telling the story of the journey of ice.

“These vast, living monuments are visually stunning, and they draw our eyes to the powerful forces shaping our world. Icebergs don’t just drift, they help seed the ocean with life, leaving a biological wake that feeds ecosystems, and supports diatoms that sequester carbon and produce much of the oxygen we breathe,” she said.

With Sarika Suzuki as the host, THE BERG comes face-to-face with the narrowly understood iceberg.

Following the passion and pursuit of Jill Heinerth, The Nature of Things captures a series of icebergs teeming with life rarely seen.

From birth to their journeys south, and then to their inevitable death, Sarika and Jill visit these endangered species, dive beneath them, and capture the ways that they change the environments and waters they enter, helping to regulate the planet’s temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Icebergs are objects of nature that are both stunning and ephemeral,” says McLean. “They can be as big as a house, but might only survive for a few years, even a few months.

“Spending weeks filming the icebergs off Newfoundland, and at their birthplace in western Greenland, I couldn’t help but think about how much richer our lives would be if we paused more often to admire and feel connected to the beauty of the natural world.”



“Much like the life’s journey of our subject matter, The Berg was years in the making,” says Evan Ottoni, Producer for Hemmings Films. “When our partner Dale Templar at One Tribe TV came to us with this concept, we knew that this timely and beautiful story was destined to make a huge impact on audiences.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with the CBC and our creative team to bring one of nature’s most fleeting spectacles to audiences at home in Canada and abroad.”



At once an ode to the grandiosity of nature, and a call-to-action to preserve the integrity of our environment, THE BERG is a timely and poignant view at an increasingly rare beauty of our world.

ADVERTISEMENT:





Watch THE BERG on The Nature of Things, Thursday, February 26 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.



THE BERG was filmed with the assistance of Canada Media Fund, The Government of New Brunswick, Film Newfoundland, Rogers Documentary Fund, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credits. International Distribution is with Bomanbridge Media.



Follow the journey:

https://www.instagram.com/hemmingsfilms

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hemmings-house-pictures/

https://www.youtube.com/@HemmingsWorld



For more information, visit:

CBC Gem: gem.cbc.ca/the-nature-of-things