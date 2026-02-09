The Laker News

Featured News

Photos/Video: Shubie Park Winterfest brings out the crowds

ByPat Healey

Feb 9, 2026 #bonfire, #Councillor Tony Mancini, #Dartmouth, #fun, #music, #Shubenacadie Canal Commission, #Shubie Park, #snowman, #winter, #Winterfest
Flames burn from the bonfire setup at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)

DARTMOUTH: The community came out in big fashion on Saturday afternoon at SHubie Park.

The Shubenacadie Canal Commission hosted their annual Winterfest at Shubie Park, complete with sledding, snowman making, visits from Halifax Regional Police Horse; RCMP mascot and officers; firefighters; Search and Rescue and their mascot; the Mascot for the Bluenose Marathon; hot chocolate; a bonfire; music; and marshmallows.

The mascots even did a dance off later in the event, much to the enjoyment of the huge crowd on hand on a somewhat snowy, mildly cold Saturday afternoon.

There was even activities inside the Fairbanks Centre for children to take part in.

The Laker News stopped by to check out the event.

Video supported by Darren Fisher, MP

Video by Matt Dagley

YouTube player

ADVERTISEMENT:

Young children get their photo with the SAR mascot at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)
Councillor Tony Mancini is interviewed by Pat at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)
Roasting marshmallows. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Myles the Bluenose Marathon mascot gives a high five to a young kid who was sledding. (Dagley Media photo)
Music at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)
An HRP officer gives a pet to the police horse that entertained the crowd at Winterfest. A young kid watches nearby. (Dagley Media photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

Significant snowfall forecasted for Wednesday-Thursday from Alberta Clipper

Feb 9, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Year in review: MacDonald reflects on 2025, looks ahead at challenging 2026

Feb 9, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

East Hants man charged with impaired driving after going wrong way on Hwy 102

Feb 9, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Photos/Video: Shubie Park Winterfest brings out the crowds

February 9, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Significant snowfall forecasted for Wednesday-Thursday from Alberta Clipper

February 9, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Year in review: MacDonald reflects on 2025, looks ahead at challenging 2026

February 9, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

East Hants man charged with impaired driving after going wrong way on Hwy 102

February 9, 2026 Pat Healey