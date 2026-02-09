Photos/Video: Shubie Park Winterfest brings out the crowds

DARTMOUTH: The community came out in big fashion on Saturday afternoon at SHubie Park.
The Shubenacadie Canal Commission hosted their annual Winterfest at Shubie Park, complete with sledding, snowman making, visits from Halifax Regional Police Horse; RCMP mascot and officers; firefighters; Search and Rescue and their mascot; the Mascot for the Bluenose Marathon; hot chocolate; a bonfire; music; and marshmallows.
The mascots even did a dance off later in the event, much to the enjoyment of the huge crowd on hand on a somewhat snowy, mildly cold Saturday afternoon.
There was even activities inside the Fairbanks Centre for children to take part in.
The Laker News stopped by to check out the event.
Video supported by Darren Fisher, MP
Video by Matt Dagley
