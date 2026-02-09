Photos/Video: Shubie Park Winterfest brings out the crowds

Flames burn from the bonfire setup at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)

DARTMOUTH: The community came out in big fashion on Saturday afternoon at SHubie Park.

The Shubenacadie Canal Commission hosted their annual Winterfest at Shubie Park, complete with sledding, snowman making, visits from Halifax Regional Police Horse; RCMP mascot and officers; firefighters; Search and Rescue and their mascot; the Mascot for the Bluenose Marathon; hot chocolate; a bonfire; music; and marshmallows.

The mascots even did a dance off later in the event, much to the enjoyment of the huge crowd on hand on a somewhat snowy, mildly cold Saturday afternoon.

There was even activities inside the Fairbanks Centre for children to take part in.

The Laker News stopped by to check out the event.

Video supported by Darren Fisher, MP

Video by Matt Dagley

ADVERTISEMENT:

Young children get their photo with the SAR mascot at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)

Councillor Tony Mancini is interviewed by Pat at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)

Roasting marshmallows. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Myles the Bluenose Marathon mascot gives a high five to a young kid who was sledding. (Dagley Media photo)

Music at Winterfest. (Dagley Media photo)

An HRP officer gives a pet to the police horse that entertained the crowd at Winterfest. A young kid watches nearby. (Dagley Media photo)