Significant snowfall forecasted for Wednesday-Thursday from Alberta Clipper

ByPat Healey

Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE: An Alberta Clipper expected to move into the Nova Scotia region on Wednesday and into Thursday is expected to possibly bring significant snowfall.

In a Special Weather Statement issued on Feb. 9 at 5:22 p.m., Environment Canada said snowfall from the system is expected across most of Nova Scotia with potential for 10-25 centimetres of snow.

A low pressure system will track south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday bringing snow to much of the province.

Snow will begin over western Nova Scotia Wednesday morning and move eastward across the province through the day reaching Cape Breton by Wednesday evening.

Snow tapers to flurries Wednesday night over most areas, but will likely persist into Thursday over eastern Nova Scotia.

General amounts of 10 to 25 cm are possible but amounts could change with a change in the storm’s track.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

